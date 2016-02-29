SAM Brings 4K Production Switcher to 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Snell Advanced Media will debut its Kula 4K-capable production switcher at the 2016 NAB Show. Available in 1M/E and 2M/E versions, Kula supports 4K, 1080p/HD and SD formats, making it future-proof for high value production tasks.

Kula

SAM will also show Kahuna production switchers, suited to 4K, HD and now IP environments, and its Live Touch sports highlights system, built on its latest 4K production servers, for efficient replay, slow-motion and editing.

And SAM’s new Sirius 800 integrated multiviewer is now shipping with Media Biometrics, which enables automated monitoring to not only understand the quality of media, but whether it’s the right media.

With its software-driven platforms, SAM will transition many products to a datacenter model, including its ICE, ICE IP, and ICE SDC channel-in-a-box solutions. And SAM will show its IQ Edge processing solution, developed to bridge the gap to IP environments by offering many image and audio processing capabilities in an integrated package.

SAM’s Alchemist XF standards converter now supports 4K and HDR, and several times faster than real-time processing for HD content. SAM is introducing Alchemist Kronos, which enables content duration adjustment. And for cost effective real-time 4K-conversion, SAM is introducing the UHD1000 to its KudosPro signal processing range.

For long-form grading in the TV finishing and high-end post markets,

SAM will also show new features for its Quantel Rio 8K color, editing, and finishing tool, including HDR and Wide Color Gamut, a new interface, enhanced Avid integration and an accurate cloud tracker.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Snell Advanced Media will be in booth SL1805. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.