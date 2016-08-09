Ross Marks European Debut of Acid Cam at 2016 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS–Ross Video will showcase an extensive array of new production solutions at the IBC Show in Amsterdam. Ross’ systems and workflows target a variety of environments and uses including virtual sets, galleries, automated production control, graphics creation & playout, news editorial, stadium displays, studio robotics and assembly productions.

Acid Camera

Ross’s Acid Camera will make its IBC debut. The compact box camera is designed for studio robotics and touts a SMPTE 4:2:2 video signal output standard as well as a special 0:4:4 full bandwidth color signal.

New Carbonite products include the Carbonite Black Solo production switcher with nine inputs and six outputs as well as Carbonite UltrachromeHR, a standalone chroma-key system targeting Acid camera and other virtual environments. Ross’s mid-size Carbonite Production Switcher series and Acuity large-scale production switchers will also be shown.

For virtual set chroma-key environments, Ross’ line of XPression graphics systems will also be on display, including the XPression Tessera, a multi-display real-time graphics designer and controller for sport venues and studio video walls, XPression Quad for 4K production systems, and XPression Tick-it workflow server designed for informational channels.

For newsrooms, Ross will show the latest version of its Inception News system and Horizon Enterprise Connector. Inception News system is a browser-based newsroom content and editorial system that allows users to plan and develop content and deliver it to social media and to the web. For local news stations, the Horizon Enterprise Connector allows users to search and share content from other Inception systems throughout their network.

For production studios, Ross’ will show its robotic remote control dolly system now available as a pan/tilt head-only system, without the dolly. For legislative bodies, Ross will show the latest software for its Legislative Production System.

To see all of Ross Video’s systems and workflows visit booth 11.C10. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.