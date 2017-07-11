Rohde & Schwarz to Put Focus on IP at IBC 2017

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz will stock its booth at IBC 2017 with a slate of products that deal with ingest, production, monitoring and OTT distribution.

One of these products is the R&S Venice, an ingest and playout system featuring open architecture to enable broadcasters to deliver content by merging SDI and Video-over-IP technologies. Covering all major formats and codecs, R&S Venice features transfer-while and edit-while ingest workflows for fast post processing and ingests and plays out resolutions ranging from SD and 4K, with advanced transform functionality allows transforming into all supported formats.

The company will also have its R&S AVHE100 system for encoding and multiplexing available at the booth. The transcoding, encoding and multiplexing system supports video quality for premium content distribution, including HEVC, for OTT and broadcast applications. The system also supports HDR video transmission.

Rohde & Schwarz will also cover advanced content monitoring for broadcast and streaming media services with its R&S Prismon multiviewer. The company will display the Prismon during the IBC 2017 IP Showcase, running interoperable implementations of the latest drafts of SMPTE 2110 and AMWA IS-04 in a live environment. Rohde & Schwarz will also feature a cloud-based supplementary service to Prismon with the virtuWall mobile monitoring service from its subsidiary GMIT GmbH. The virtuWall app allows for secure remote display of monitoring information from a set of distributed Prismon probes.

Updates to Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S ETL TV Analyzer are also set for the booth. This test and measurement device is used to install, maintain, service and optimize terrestrial transmitter networks and cable modulators. The latest version supports HEVC compression and combines the functionality of a TV, FM, a video and MPEG TS analyzer and a spectrum analyzer in a single instrument. It also contains generators to create analog video signals, audio signals and MPEG-2 transport streams.

Following its integration with Motama GmbH, Rohde & Schwarz will also showcase the RelayCaster for live contribution over public internet services and CodecCaster for high-density live transcoding.

IBC 2017 takes place from Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam. Rohde & Schwarz will be located at booth 7.E25.