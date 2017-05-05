Ravenna Displayed IP Interoperability at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Ravenna was all about IP at the 2017 NAB Show, hosting an IP Showcase that demonstrated full IP interoperability based on ST2110 and that was supported by a number of organizations, including AES, AIMS, AMWA, EBU, IABM, MNA, SMPTE and VSF.

The demonstration featured an audio section that included 15 Ravenna-based devices, all of which were fully interoperable with other AES67/ST2110 gear from various manufacturers. Part of the demo saw a Lawo console receive more than 20 audio streams generated by Ravenna/AES67 devices and video equipment from Grass Valley, Imagine and Panasonic. There were also examples of timing and synchronization (ST2059) and on ST2022-7 redundancy and NMOS IS04 discovery and registration.

The Ravenna booth also highlighted ST2110 and AES67 interoperability, like interoperability with a Dante-based TF-1 console from Yamaha. Attendees got to see stream redundancy between two Lawo A_Line analog-to-IP interfaces built on ALC NetworX’s COMi.MX 2x64ch Ravenna SoM boards.

Ravenna is planning on having similar presentations at the upcoming AES show in Berlin and the Network Technology Seminar hosted by the EBU.