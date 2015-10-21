Pixel Power Spotlights Integrated Delivery at CCW

NEW YORK—Focusing on how channels can be packaged, delivered and branded, Pixel Power is planning to highlight its StreamMaster software at the upcoming Content & Communications World event in New York.

StreamMaster

Pixel Power’s StreamMaster software provides all the requirements of a channel playout device—including multi-level 3D graphics, squeezebacks and hot starts, and secondary events—in a software package that runs on standard IT hardware. The software can run in a virtualized environment in a data center or hosted on a dedicated hardware with video I/O cards to fit into an SDI environment. StreamMaster’s open software basis allows it to readily integrated with third-party automation, asset management and workflow systems.

In addition, Pixel Power will host a demonstration from Chyro that will show how its traffic and planning software can be integrated with StreamMaster.

Other graphics and branding products will also be on display from Pixel Power.

CCW 2015 takes place Nov. 11-12 in New York. Pixel Power will be located at booth 1307.