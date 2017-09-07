Pixel Power Setting Up Factory at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM—The Pixel Power Factory software will take up space on the IBC 2017 show floor, as the automation, branding and graphics developer has come out with a new application for it.

The new Factory automated file-based production software will demonstrate the creation of all assets required for a multi-platform video on demand or catch-up service. Factory allows for a VoD service to be created in advance, with each version tailored to a specific rule set.

Pixel Power built Factory on its Gallium workflow orchestration platform. This interrogates the playout automation system to determine what content needs to be prepared for VoD, the pulls the assets from archive or secondary storage. The resulting content is prepared and loaded into the VoD server for immediate access at the pre-set time.

Factory can also be used to create additional broadcast assets like trailers and marketing content.

Pixel Power will demonstrate Factory from its booth, 7.A31, during IBC 2017.