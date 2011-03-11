Panasonic - Joe Facchini, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Media & Production Services

Joe Facchini

Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?



Media & Production Services is a leading supplier of broadcast and professional video products and systems. Product offerings include a full range of professional camcorders; production-grade LCD monitors; multi-purpose camera systems; professional video recorders and players; mixers and switchers; and solid-state recording media.



Q. What's new that you will you show at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?



The new BT-LH910, a powerful, 9-inch LCD monitor for field and studio applications, features a new high brightness, high contrast IPS panel that affords the best picture quality in its class; newly-developed 3D assist functions; and professional interfaces including HDMI and 3G-SDI. The solid-state AG-HPD24 P2 deck boasts powerful features such as 3D synchronized record/playback; native 24P recording with variable frame rates; a super-fast USB 3.0 interface; and 24-bit, four-channel audio recording in AVC-Intra 100/50. Supporting the burgeoning 3D production industry, two HPD24 units can be synchronized for master-quality, full resolution isolated left/right channel 3D recording, either from cameras mounted on a 3D rig (such as Panasonic's AK-HC1800 multipurpose cameras) or the company's AG-3DA1 integrated dual-lens 3D camcorder. The AJ-PCD30 P2 drive is a new three-slot P2 device with a super-speed USB 3.0 interface that delivers the industry's fastest offloads from a solid-state source.



Effective immediately, Panasonic's E-Series of 64GB, 32GB and 16GB P2 cards will carry suggested list prices of $695, $480 and $380, respectively. The new pricing reflects a whopping 30% reduction in the company's popular 64GB P2 card. A versatile wireless system for the new AJ-HPX3100 master quality 1080p P2 HD camcorder simplifies the process of utilizing user-selected metadata. AJ-SF110 Video Ingest software and AJ-SF100 Linear Open-Tape (LTO) Archive software facilitates the secure storage and easy retrieval of P2 content; AVCCAM Importer software is a QuickTime plug-in that eliminates the need to convert AVCHD files to ProRES422 files before editing in Final Cut Pro.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what's available on the market?



Panasonic has led the industry in making a strong and exclusive commitment to AVC-based formats and solid state media. After several generations of increasingly fast and versatile solid-state production tools—camcorders and an array of workflow field appliances-- 2011 product introductions continue to strengthen that core commitment.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



Panasonic Solutions Company empowers people whose jobs depend on reliable technology. The company delivers collaboration, information-sharing and decision-support solutions for customers in government, healthcare, education and a wide variety of commercial enterprises. Products and services within the company's portfolio include Panasonic Toughbook mobile computing solutions, projectors, professional displays (including both plasma and LCD), and HD and 3D video acquisition and production solutions. As a result of its commitment to R&D, manufacturing and quality control, Panasonic is known for the reliability and longevity of its products.



