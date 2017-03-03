Osprey Video to Launch Streaming Contribution Encoder at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The 2017 NAB Show will be the debut of Osprey Video’s Talon G2, the next-generation of its Talon G1 three-channel streaming contribution encoder. The company will also show new capture cards, converters and USB capture devices that comprise its end-to-end live streaming workflow.

Designed for organizations that use a single encoder in narrowcasting scenarios, such as corporate communications departments and houses of worship, the Talon G2 includes an SDI input that allows it to connect to broadcast-grade cameras.

It also has a touchscreen LCD display and simple start/stop feature that requires little to no broadcast knowledge to use. Like its predecessor, the Talon G2 integrates with the Wowza Streaming Cloud service and YouTube, in addition to new integrations with the Zixi Platform and others.

Osprey Video will also launch its new 900 Series capture cards that were designed in response to customer requests for new features, such as bidirectional ports and support for 4K, UHD, 12G, HDMI 2.0, IP, and quad-channel HDMI up to 4K. They’ll also show a new converter product that has four 3G-SDI inputs, two 3G-SDI outputs and one HDMI output, and USB 3.0 capture devices to capture video from 3G-SDI or HDMI inputs, which are ideal for laptop streaming applications.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Osprey Videowill be in boothSU12221. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.