Telycam Unveils Elgato Stream Deck Plug-in for PTZ Camera Portfolio

SHENZHEN, China—Telycam has added control options for its portfolio of pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras with a new plug-in for Elgato’s Stream Deck family of controllers.

This integration simplifies live production workflows and enables users to make precise camera movements and adjustments, the company said.

Elgato’s Stream Deck controllers combine precise tactile control with drag-and-drop setup, numerous customization options, space-saving form factors and an extensive third-party ecosystem. Telycam's new Stream Deck plug-in supports a wide range of Elgato models, from the compact Stream Deck Mini to the expansive Stream Deck XL and the rack-mount Stream Deck Studio, it said.

Designed for simplicity and efficiency, the new Stream Deck plug-in for Telycam PTZ cameras lets users control pan, tilt, zoom, focus and image settings. Functions ranging from PTZ controls, presets and auto-tracking to exposure settings and white balance can be assigned to the customizable LCD buttons on Stream Deck controllers, it said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Telycam to the Stream Deck ecosystem," said Julian Fest, general manager of Elgato and senior vice president of Creator Peripherals at Corsair. "Their commitment to innovation and R&D is evident in the quality and features of their cameras, and they share our vision of simplifying live production workflows and making premium capabilities affordable to a broader range of producers."

Telycam offers the Explore PTZ camera series, including the new Explore XE 4K PTZ camera with a one-inch sensor and phase detection auto-focus (PDAF). Explore series cameras deliver broadcast quality, features and connectivity. The company’s Vision+ PTZ camera family delivers high performance for Pro AV applications, it said.

“Our integration with Stream Deck controllers streamlines camera operation and lets producers ensure they get the perfect angle, focus and image characteristics in real time,” Jenny Liu, co-founder of Telycam, said. “The Stream Deck family is the preferred control option for many producers, and we're excited that these users can now manage and operate our PTZ cameras through their familiar hardware.”

The Stream Deck plug-in for Telycam PTZ cameras is available for free in the Elgato Stream Deck Marketplace. Telycam cameras are distributed in the United States and Canada by MVD (Mobile Video Devices).

More information is available on the company’s website.