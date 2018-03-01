NABA 40th Annual General Meeting Lays Out Schedule

TORONTO—The North American Broadcasters Association is heading to sunny California for its Annual General meeting, specifically the Los Angeles area. Here is a look at the schedule for the three-day meeting, with events spread out across Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, March 7, the first of the in-person committee meetings will take place with the Resilience & Risk Committee Roundtable at Fox Networks Group on Pick Blvd; the meeting will take place from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. PT. On Thursday, March 8, meetings will take place between the Technical Committee, the Legal Committee and the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting will open on Friday, March 9, at Disney | ABC in Burbank, Calif. Check-in and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. before a brief welcome and an opening keynote by Mike Napodano, CTO Disney | ABC. The day will feature multiple presentations and panels, including “Broadcasters Current and Future Cloud Use Cases,” “Best Practice Considerations for Cloud Services,” Cyber Security Requirements for Media Vendor’s Systems, Software and Services,” “Common Metadata Specifications in BXF/IMF: The Operational and Business Case for Adoption,” “State of Broadcast Journalism in the Fake News Age,” “State of the Industry Roundtable: Three Things to Watch Out for This Year” and “Business of the AGM.”

RSVPs are required to attend all the events. For more information, click here.

The NABA 40th AGM will take place from March 7-9.