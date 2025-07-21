OBS to Shift to Fully IP-and IT-Based Infrastructure for L.A. Olympics

The International Broadcast Center will be located in the Hollywood Park Studios, which are currently under development by the owner of the L.A. Rams.

LOS ANGELES—The Olympic Broadcasting Services is reporting that it is implementing technologically ambitious plans for the production of Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028 scheduled to take place from July, 14-30 2028 and August 15-27 2028 that will blend cutting-edge technologies and immersive camera systems to improve storytelling and provide deeper insights into athletes’ performance data.

A key part of that effort will see OBS shift to a fully IP-and IT-based infrastructure that will enable flexible, cloud-integrated, virtualized workflows across venues. Other key focus areas of its tech plans include AI-driven content processing, expanded use of 5G and wireless systems for agile camera operations, and sustainable design practices aimed at reducing the overall broadcast footprint.

OBS unveiled those plans between July 14 and 17 to Media Rights-Holders (MRHs) who gathered in Los Angeles to attend the OBS World Broadcaster Briefing (WBB) for the LA28 games.

The meeting provided broadcasters from around the world who will be airing the games an opportunity to meet in person, tour key competition venues and assess their proximity to the future International Broadcast Centre (IBC) while also reviewing the progress of Games preparations and discuss how the games will be covered.

In May, Los Angeles Rams owner E. Stanley Kroenke has announced plans to develop a massive state-of-the-art movie studio and production facility called Hollywood Park Studios that will initially be used to host the International Broadcast Center during the 2028 Olympics in L.A.

The facility being developed as part of the 300-acre mixed-use destination in Inglewood, Calif.,

As the host site of the International Broadcast Center (IBC) for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28), Hollywood Park Studios will house hundreds of media rights holders from around the world who have acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the coverage of the Games.

During the recent meeting with rights holders, OBS reported that they visited the spectacular 2028 Stadium in Inglewood, which will co-host the Olympic Opening Ceremony alongside the LA Memorial Coliseum, as well as host swimming events in a reimagined configuration. The tour continued to the Inglewood Dome, a sleek, next-generation arena purpose-built for immersive fan experiences and set to host basketball during the Olympic Games.

Attendees also drove by the legacy buildings under construction for the International Broadcast Center, located in Hollywood Park Studios in Inglewood. The tour then moved to Exposition Park Stadium, a vibrant venue that will welcome two new Olympic sports, flag football and lacrosse, before heading to the LA Memorial Coliseum, a symbol of Olympic heritage that will host athletics and para athletics (track and field), the Olympic Opening Ceremony (together with the 2028 Stadium) as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Closing Ceremonies.

At the iconic DTLA Arena, broadcasters also previewed the future gymnastics venue for the Olympics and wheelchair basketball for the Paralympics. The day concluded at the LA Convention Center located next door, the host of a dynamic mix of Olympic and Paralympic sports including boccia, fencing and wheelchair fencing, taekwondo and para taekwondo, judo and para judo, wrestling, and table tennis and para table tennis, OBS said.

Rights holders also attended a session in downtown L.A. that included remarks from OBS CEO Yiannis Exarchos, and LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover.

“In Los Angeles, the Olympic spirit is not just a tradition, it is part of the city’s DNA,” Exarchos said. “As a global hub of technology, storytelling, and sport, LA28 offers us an unparalleled opportunity. Together with our broadcast partners, we are committed to bringing bold ideas to life and redefining what it means to experience the Games – deeper, more connected, more human.”