NewTek to Showcase Live Production Tools at IBC 2015

SAN ANTONIO – NewTek will show how it handles live production when it brings the TriCaster multi-camera video production platform, the 3Play sports production tool, and the TalkShow VS-100 video calling production system to Amsterdam for the 2015 IBC Show.

TriCaster 8000

The new TriCaster Advanced Edition will be on hand for the show. The product features augmented reality capabilities, automated graphics creation based on data fields, audio and tally over IP, and mixes stored media clips in players while streaming live. The other latest models of the TriCaster series, including the TriCaster 8000, will also be shown.

NewTek will also feature the 3Play 4800, an integrated sports production tool that combines a range of live sport capabilities in a single turnkey system. Abilities include slow motion, instant replay, multi-angle preview, in-game highlights and social media publishing.

Video calling production system, TalkShow VS-100, which allows studios and video producers to connect to Skype users and integrate them into live productions, is also set to be on display.

IBC 2015 takes place in Amsterdam and runs from Sept. 11-15. NewTek will be set up at booth 7.K11.