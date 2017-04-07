NewTek Launches TriCaster TC1 for Live Production

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek has introduced TriCaster TC1, the latest in its TriCaster product line for live production, with support for 4K UHD switching, live streaming, recording, data-driven graphics, virtual sets, social media publishing and more. TriCaster TC1 supports 16 external inputs of up to 4K UHD 60p resolution and is powered by NewTek’s NDI technology for IP-based workflows. TriCaster TC1 also offers multiple studio-grade Skype TX channels for adding remote video guests to live shows.

NewTek NDI provides a software-driven, IP-native approach to 4K that the company says eliminates the need for conversion to and from baseband video, allowing all integrated features including video playback, mix/effect busses, keying layers, and streaming to be 4K-capable without limiting the number of available resources. TriCaster TC1 16 inputs support any video resolution up to 4K, and with the addition of TC1, NewTek’s IP Series now offers 44 external inputs in 4K UHD without sacrificing functionality.

“Working with IP video makes you feel like you are living in the future, today,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, NewTek’s president and CTO. “Once you have it, you can’t imagine going back. It enables so many new ways of working and greatly simplifies infrastructure. It also makes things like live streaming even easier. I can’t imagine anyone buying a product today that isn’t capable of delivering content to all of the places the viewers want to watch.”

TriCaster TC1 streams directly to Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Microsoft Azure, Periscope, Twitch, and other streaming sites, or can deliver video clips directly to social media sites right from the TriCaster TC1 interface. With built-in video servers, macro automation, advanced chroma-keying, ISO-recording, replay, and more, TriCaster TC1 targets broadcasters, sports, esports, educational organizations, corporate entities, houses of worship, event producers and digital video teams looking to deliver 4K over IP in a single system.

With the integrated multichannel Skype TX integration, any one of the TriCaster TC1’s 16 external inputs can be designated for live, broadcast-quality Skype video calling. With studio-ready call control from an external laptop or workstation running the Skype TX controller application, calls can be configured and monitored without impacting the TriCaster TC1 operator’s workflow. Other active call channels from NewTek TalkShow systems can be managed from the controller for additional call capacity and streamlined management.

With native integration of NewTek’s NDI technology, TriCaster TC1 can network seamlessly with compatible products from hundreds of manufacturers and developers allowing many connections to both NewTek and third-party products from TriCaster TC1 directly via IP without any baseband video connections.

In addition to TriCaster TC1’s onboard SDI I/O, customers have the option to configure the number of physical SDI connections based on need with the NewTek Connect line of connectivity and productivity products. Offering functionality ranging from SDI to IP video conversion and I/O channel expansion, to 4K UHD connectivity and IP interoperability, along with video recording, monitoring, and scopes, NewTek Connect solutions seamlessly integrate with TriCaster TC1 and IP Series to deliver required workflows. Customers can add NC1 IN modules each with 4 SDI inputs, and/or NC1 I/O modules that provide 8 SDI inputs or outputs. The NC1 I/O module can also be configured for quadlink 3G-SDI delivering 2 channels of 4K UHD video.

Customers can choose 2RU or 3RU versions with redundant power and a choice of two control panels providing complete command of the advanced capabilities and functionality of TriCaster TC1.

TriCaster TC1 in a 2RU chassis is priced at $14,995 USMSRP. TriCaster TC1R provides optional redundant power in a 3RU chassis and is priced at $19,995 USMSRP. TC1LP and TC1SP Control Panels are priced at $11,995 and $6,995 USMSRP respectively. The NewTek Connect NC1 IN and the NC1 I/O modules are priced at $5,995 and $9,995 USMSRP respectively.

NewTek’s TriCaster TC1 and IP Series systems, now also 4K-capable, will be on display at the company’s booth (SL5016) at the NAB Show.