NEP Group Rolls Out Supershooter 10 IP-Based Mobile Unit

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has launched Supershooter 10, its’ latest IP-powered mobile production unit, which is now supporting major broadcast production around the United States.

“Every facility we design is laser-focused on helping our clients deliver unforgettable live productions to their audiences,” said Howie Rosenthal, chief commercial officer for NEP Americas. “Supershooter 10 reflects our commitment of continued invest in our fleet, delivering the very best live production tools to our partners, and we’re excited to see it in action at major events this summer.”

Supershooter 10 is the latest unit in NEP’s fleet of more than 50 mobile production units in the United States and the newest in a specialized line of six Supershooter-series units. The Supershooter series began with Supershooter 5, which was designed to give production teams a standardized, familiar environment that streamlines workflows between shows and across locations, NEP said.

Like its predecessors, Supershooter 10 is powered by NEP’s Total Facility Control (TFC) broadcast orchestration platform, delivering a fully IP-based infrastructure supporting 1080p and HDR production, it said.

NEP has additional mobile units coming online throughout 2025 and early 2026, including Supershooter 11 and Supershooter 12, it said.

“Our TFC-powered fleet is purpose-built to scale and evolve with the changing demands of live production,” said Dan Turk, chief technology officer for NEP Americas.

“With TFC, our partners are tapping into the full potential of IP—faster, more flexible, and future-ready. Supershooter 10 is a powerful example of that innovation in action. We’re proud of what we’ve built, but we’re never standing still—advancing our fleet is a constant priority, and we’re always looking ahead to what’s next.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors