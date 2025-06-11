NDI Certifies Crestron 1 Beyond Camera Line

LISBON—NDI has announced that Crestron has officially completed the NDI certification process for its 1 Beyond p-Series and i-Series cameras.

This certification further demonstrates NDI’s growing relevance as an IP video connectivity standard in ProAV cameras, with seamless integration with leading platforms like Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, NDI reported.

The Crestron 1 Beyond cameras, which offer AI-driven presenter-tracking and intelligent switching, are now fully NDI certified and will soon be listed in the NDI Product Finder. This includes the upcoming addition of NDI support to the i12 camera as well as the recently launched TAA-compliant cameras, designed for Government deployments.

“Completing NDI certification is a big step forward in ensuring our customers have flexible, high-quality, and interoperable video technology at their fingertips,” said Connor Bright, group product manager, intelligent video and airmedia at Crestron. “Building upon the previous success of NDI with the Automate VX multi-camera switching solution, the addition of these cameras enables more seamless integration into workplace environments, and empowering IT and AV teams to deploy smarter solutions with confidence.”

"Having Crestron go all-in on NDI for 1 Beyond cameras is a milestone moment, not just for NDI, but for the entire ProAV ecosystem," said Charles Dobson, business development at NDI.

“Crestron has always supported technologies built on standards. They recognize that promoting these standards help the entire industry grow.”

More information is available here .