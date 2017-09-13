New openTruck from Ross, Barnfind Coming to IBC 2017

OTTAWA, ONTARIO—In addition to its previously announced slate of products coming to IBC, Ross Video will roll up with a new openTruck vehicle it constructed with partner BarnFind.

The new truck is filled with Ross equipment, including products from its Abekas acquisition, that showcase Ross’ SmartProduction technology. Both the Ross and Barnfind stands at the show will be linked via fiber to enable robotic cameras on the Ross booth to be controlled from the openTruck and demonstrate remote CAM-CCU. This setup is also meant to highlight Ross’ DashBoard control platform and its ability to control any Barnfind transport frame.

Barnfind and the openTruck will be located at booth 8.A33. Ross Video will be located at booth 11.C10.