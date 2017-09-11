Ross Pushing IP With IBC 2017 Slate

OTTAWA, ONTARIO—IP is the thing for Ross Video when it sets up shop at IBC 2017. The company, through its One Network vision, has been pushing technology for moving high bandwidth, real-time, studio quality video over IP networks.

One of the examples of the Ross’ work will be the Raptor-Edge bidirectional 12-stream studio video over IP gateway with software-defined media processing that employs SMPTE ST 2110. The company will also show its Ultricore IP-routing switching control, which features a shared infrastructure across applications including real-time studio video, audio, and control, synchronization and file transfer.

Ross is slated to participate in the IP Showcase as well, where it will show Raptor-Edge, XPression, SRG-series timing generator and the BACH audio over IP platform from Coveloz. Nestor Amaya, founder of Coveloz and now director of IP solutions and infrastructure product marketing for Ross, will lead a session in the IP Specific Interests track of the IP Showcase.

Ross Video will be located at booth 11.C10 during IBC 2017.