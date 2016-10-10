New At Government Video Expo: Intensive Production Workshops

WASHINGTON—Each of these workshops is conducted by Jem Schofield, a production company owner, a consultant to many equipment manufacturers in the film and television industry and a founder of an educational blog on video production, theC47.

“Planning, Crewing and Shooting Corporate and Documentary Projects,” the first intensive production workshop at the GV Expo, is designed for production company owners, operators and independent filmmakers. Taking place Tuesday, December 6, the session will take an in-depth look at the creation of corporate and documentary projects of any size from planning through production. Jem will discuss specific pieces of equipment—cameras, lenses, lights, grip, rigs, audio gear— that are problem-solvers on productions with little to no crew, the process of planning and budgeting, as well as choosing the right crew for a specific project.

Day two of the GV Expo, Wednesday, December 7, features the “4K Camera & HDR Production Workshop” for directors of photography, camera operators and producers. Best practices for shooting 4K with modern digital cinema cameras and the realities of HDR production will be the primary focus of the discussion. Supplementing that talk will be a lecture on understanding log versus raw recording, successfully exposing for log, understanding capture-based and distribution-based color spaces, working with monitor/display LUTs and log and LUT workflows with today's digital cinema cameras.

The “Cinematic Video Lighting Workshop for HD and 4K Productions” will be held on the final day of GV Expo, Thursday, December 8. Intended for camera operators and filmmakers, the workshop will focus on using light to achieve cinematic results in documentary, corporate and narrative productions. Special attentions will be paid to low-key lighting techniques and using small kits that don't require large crews.

How to register as well as more information on each of the intensive production workshops at the Government Video Expo can be accessed here.