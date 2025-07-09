Key Code Education Launches Beginner, Intermediate Training Courses
Online, in-person and on-site courses train students in widely used production tools
BURBANK, Calif.—Key Code Education, a provider of instructor-led postproduction training, is growing its curriculum with new programs for beginner and intermediate training for Ross Video Carbonite and XPression, Vizrt TriCaster, EditShare EFS and SNS EVO.
The coursework offers in-person, online and on-site training that goes beyond the basics of self-paced eLearning. The courses are designed to give students the real-world knowledge needed to operate systems efficiently with confidence, Key Code said.
“For many companies, onboarding new staff or adopting new tools is a steep climb,” Key Code Media President Mike Cavanagh said. “Our instructor-led classes help teams quickly get up to speed, accelerating workflow transitions and improving performance.”
Key Code Education has long offered advanced training in Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, DaVinci Resolve and engineering certifications like Avid ACSR. The new courses are designed for production professionals and those switching careers to receive a strong foundation with widely used tools, Key Code said.
California-based media organizations that qualify for the state’s Employment Training Panel (ETP) program can receive discounts on the training for their staff.
More information is available on the company’s website.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.