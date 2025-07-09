Key Code Education Launches Beginner, Intermediate Training Courses

BURBANK, Calif.—Key Code Education, a provider of instructor-led postproduction training, is growing its curriculum with new programs for beginner and intermediate training for Ross Video Carbonite and XPression, Vizrt TriCaster, EditShare EFS and SNS EVO.

The coursework offers in-person, online and on-site training that goes beyond the basics of self-paced eLearning. The courses are designed to give students the real-world knowledge needed to operate systems efficiently with confidence, Key Code said.

“For many companies, onboarding new staff or adopting new tools is a steep climb,” Key Code Media President Mike Cavanagh said. “Our instructor-led classes help teams quickly get up to speed, accelerating workflow transitions and improving performance.”

Key Code Education has long offered advanced training in Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, DaVinci Resolve and engineering certifications like Avid ACSR. The new courses are designed for production professionals and those switching careers to receive a strong foundation with widely used tools, Key Code said.

California-based media organizations that qualify for the state’s Employment Training Panel (ETP) program can receive discounts on the training for their staff.

More information is available on the company’s website.