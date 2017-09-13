Nevion to Pop Up All Over IBC 2017

OSLO, NORWAY—Virtualized media production system provider Nevion isn’t constraining itself to a single booth at IBC 2017, instead announcing that it will have a presence at multiple locations throughout the show floor.

Nevion will have its own booth (1.B71) where it will demonstrate interoperability with equipment from Meinberg, Phabrix and Tektronix. It will also highlight support for multi-vendor IP networks with equipment from Arista, Cisco, Juniper and Mellanox.

Other company booths where Nevion will have a presence include BT (D.02) with its media nodes and VideoIPath for BT’s next generation outside broadcasting network; Huawei (4.C70) will have a demonstration of an IP media network with Nevion’s VideoIPath controlling Nevion media nodes and Huawei switches; as well as SMPTE 2022-6 and SMPTE 2110 capable media nodes at Arista (8.A21), Cisco (1.A71), Elemental (5.C80), Phabrix (10.B12) and Vizrt (7.A20).

Andy Rayner, chief technologist at Nevion, will also be giving a presentation—“Essential Elements of the Evolution to Essence”—at the IP Showcase (E.106) on Sept. 15, 16 and 17.