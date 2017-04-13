NAB Show Product Preview: Monitors

For audiences, TV screens are a window on the world, but for attendees of NAB Show 2017, video monitors are a window on the latest display technology in our industry. Here are some of the more exciting introductions you’ll see in the LVCC this year.

BOLAND COMMUNICATIONS will debut a new 17-inch 4K model, ideal for a rackmount setup, or on-location for 4K monitoring needs. They will also show the BVB-07DB & BVB17DB DayBrites that feature full 1920x1080 native resolution LCD’s, built-in scopes, and anti-glare for sunny daylight viewing use. Boland says it has added HDR for all of their 4K displays 24-inches and larger, including the 4096x2160 model 4K31-12G.

IKAN will show the 31-inch OBM-U310 4K monitor that was produced in conjunction with Postium. The OBM 4K series is equipped with standard 12G-SDI input interface (X2), 3G HD-SDI input interface (X2) and supports 4K Quad Link.

JVC DT-V21G2Z

IKEGAMI will highlight the HQLM-3120W, a 31.1-inch broadcast-quality monitor that incorporates a 10-bit, LED backlit, UHD LCD panel with a contrast ratio of 1450:1. Two 4K inputs, 3G/HD SDI and HDMI input come standard. Ikegami will also display an alternate model with a special panel supporting HDR.

JVCKENWOOD will debut the DT-V G2 multiformat LCD HD production monitors, designed for critical image evaluation with improved gamma and grayscale for accurate colors and new technology that eliminates digital aliasing. You’ll also be able to see the 16.5-inch DT-V17G25Z (a near EBU Grade 1 LCD monitor) and 24-inch DT-V24G2Z with 10-bit IPS panels, plus the 21.5-inch DT-V21G2Z and 16.5-inch DT-V17G2Z. All of them monitor up to 16 channels of embedded audio, while a new Lissajous meter displays the stereo field of a signal and shows possible phase issues.

Plura PMB-4K

SmallHD 1703-P3

OSEE AMERICAS LTD. will introduce the 15.6-inch LCM156-E, 17-inch LCM170-E, and 23-inch LCM230-E, all designed for field acquisition or post-production color correction. All come with 10 camera delog LUTs, four User LUTs that are automatically combined with color gamut, focus assist, zebra and luma zoom. For broadcast, Osee Americas will show its JE200 1920x1080 20-inch and JE320 1920x1080 32-inch displays, each boasting a very small footprint considering the size of their screens.

PLURA BROADCAST will introduce the Plura PBM-4K and LCM-4K series, available in multiple sizes from 24- to 84-inches. The new Plura PBM-4K Series supports SMPTE 2036-1, 2x 12G/3G/HD-SDI inputs with active loop, 1x SFP slot to support multiple IP & fiber I/O standards, and 1x HDMI 2.0, in addition to all other legacy I/O.

SMALLHD will introduce its first reference grade monitor, the 1703-P3, featuring true 10-bit color processing to deliver over a billion colors. It covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, features a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 179-degree viewing angle, along with SmallHD’s Pagebuilder OS and large toolset.

Sony BVM-X300

TV Logic LUM-310R 4K HDR Reference Monitor

SONY will highlight its PVM-X550, a 55-inch OLED display with 12-bit signal processing. The quad-view monitor allows customized individual display settings across four distinct views in HD. Sony will also have its flagship BVM-X300 30-inch, 4K, OLED master monitor on display.

VIDEO DEVICES, a brand of Sound Devices, LLC, will debut v3.50 firmware for its PIX-E Series line of recording field monitors, now including video assist monitoring features, including the ability to add, delete, and locate to cue markers, create a custom playlist, loop playback of individual recordings, regions or playlists, and more.

TV LOGIC will show its LUM-310R 31-inch 4K (4096x2160) HDR Reference Monitor, featuring 2000 nit peak luminance and supporting multiple HDR formats. We’ll also see their LEM-550R 55-inch UHD (3840x2160) OLED Monitor with multiple HDR format support and their VFM-055A 5.5-inch HD (1920x1080) OLED viewfinder/onboard monitor with HDR emulation.

WOHLER TECHNOLOGIES will debut its iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG display, which offers high-quality, intuitive monitoring of multiple signal types within a compact form factor.