NAB Show NY: Wohler to Debut IP Updates to Its iAM Series

NEW YORK—Wohler Technologies will showcase its latest product updates supporting SMPTE ST 2110 IP transport standards at NAB Show New York. The company will spotlight its IP-capable iAM Series,including the iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering device. Wohler’s IP signal monitoring solutions also include the iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer and the iAM-AUDIO monitor.

The company says its Wohler iAM Series monitors incorporate upgradable software components along with an on-board web server to enable multiple devices sharing the same network to be updated, monitored and controlled via a browser-based user interface, as well as through API calls from third-party connected devices. Wohler iAM IP-capable monitoring products are suitable for broadcast applications requiring a compact unit capable of monitoring an increasing variety of audio/video parameters from a range of signal types.

Wohler’s iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG monitor is now shipping with MPEG-over-IP capability that supports MPEG-4 (H.264) and MPEG-2 compressed signals up to HD specifications. The iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG monitor is designed for fast, intuitive monitoring of multiple signal types, while occupying a small amount of rack or console space. Its touchscreen display panel provides access for both monitoring and mixing of multichannel audio sources, and physical volume and audio balance controls are also provided for operator convenience. There is a front-panel USB port included for updating of software. The iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG is equipped with metering options, and supports analog, AES3 and MADI audio sources, with options for VoIP formats including MPEG2 TS and SMPTE 2022-6 (SDI over IP). Support for Dante, Ravenna and AES67 AoIP formats, as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals is also available.

Wohler will exhibit in booth N125.