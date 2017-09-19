NAB Show NY: Roland to Demo A/V Solutions for the Broadcast Market

NEW YORK—Roland Professional A/V is showcasing the V-1200HD Multi-Format Video Switcher, VR Series AV Switchers and V-1SDI Video Switcher at NAB Show New York. The V-1200HD Multi-Format Video Switcher, a hybrid-engine 2-M/E switcher and processor for broadcast and live events, gives users control of video sources, key layers and mixing engine configurations. It enables two operators using one frame for a broadcast/stream mix and a separate live event switch with pixel-accurate scaling on two outputs for LED video walls. Expansion cards provide additional I/O including SDI and DVI plus Dante and MADI digital audio I/O.

The VR Series of streaming-ready AV switchers currently includes the VR-50HD, VR-4HD and VR-3EX AV Mixers. Complete with hardware controls and touch screen operation, VR Series mixers enable a single operator to preview and switch video sources, mix audio and output a final production of a live event or meeting ready for webcast and presentations.

The V-1SDI 3G-SDI Video Switcher makes it easy to connect and switch 3G SDI cameras and playback sources along with HDMI sources including cameras, smart phones, computers, tablets, Blu-ray players and more. With support for 3G-SDI, the V-1SDI can operate at full 1080p resolution and can take advantage of the longer cable distance of SDI making this compact solution suitable for events and applications in even large spaces.

