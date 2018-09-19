NAB Show NY: Rohde & Schwarz to Show Post Production Solutions

At NAB Show New York, Rohde & Schwarz will highlight R&S CLIPSTER 6.2, which now offers UHD HDR mastering, including mapping of the extended luminance range into ST2086 (PQ), directly from an uncompressed linear light digital source. It also supports 32-bit floating point processing and real-time conversion from PQ to HLG for HDR sequences. Accelerated hardware allows real-time processing of videos up to 4K/120p, and its optimized architecture allows the use of Dolby Vision Cinema and other new codecs while reading and writing HDR metadata. Version 6.2 also allows QC playback via SDI, DisplayPort and HDMI.

R&S CLIPSTER 6.2

The company will also feature the latest generation of the R&S VENICE media server, which has open standards, rather than proprietary APIs, to offer interoperability with a range of third-party equipment. It also supports the framework for interoperable media services (FIMS) standard. R&S VENICE bridges the technology between hybrid SDI and IP broadcast infrastructures and features an integrated toolset (with data de-interlacing, closed-caption extraction and insertion, DolbyE decoding, and more).

Rohde & Schwarz will be on the show floor in booth N232. Visit the NAB Show New York website to register for the show.