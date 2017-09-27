NAB Show NY: Quantum to Demo StorNext 6 Release
NEW YORK—A series of updates within the StorNext 6 platform will be demonstrated in Quantum's booth at the NAB Show New York. The updates focus on extending collaboration globally and providing new data protection options. StorNext 6 highlights include a new quality of service (QoS) feature that allows facilities to tune and optimize performance across client workstations, and on a machine-by-machine basis.
The new FlexSpace feature allows multiple instances of StorNext, located anywhere in the world, to share a common content repository. Any user within a StorNext environment can access, browse and pull files from a shared workspace. FlexSync enables users to synchronize content between multiple StorNext systems in a manageable and automated fashion. FlexSync supports one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-one file-replication scenarios, and can be configured to operate on specific files, specific folders or entire file systems.
Quantum will exhibit in booth N336.
