NAB Show NY: Lawo to Demo vsmSOUL for Broadcast IP Networks

NEW YORK—Lawo’s vsmSOUL Seamless Orchestration and Unification Layer is adding an overarching orchestration service for IP-based production environments to the VSM control system.

vsmSOUL handles information from system components. It manages the generation and routing of audio and video streams in any multi-vendor IP setup, and is compatible across individual interfaces and technical solutions. vsmSOUL provides a single point of control for any network size and any network topology, integrated into vsmStudio and vsmGadgetServer.

vsmSOUL provides the central service for stream routing and resource management across single-switch, spine-leaf or mesh network infrastructures. Through vsmStudio, it provides a unified northbound matrix representation of the network towards an overall control system. Using standardized or vendor-specific APIs, vsmSOUL accesses switches and network components, including encoding and decoding devices, cameras, multiviewers, processors, switchers, consoles, etc, to directly control the generation, registration, routing and monitoring of streams.

It follows industry specifications like NMOS to utilize devices. In addition, proprietary interfaces are used to achieve a more sophisticated control over edge devices.

