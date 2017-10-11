NAB Show NY: For-A Readies Switcher, Graphics & Signal Processing Gear

NEW YORK—For-A is readying a showcase that will feature the latest of its video switcher, graphics and signal processing technologies for the 2017 NAB Show New York.

HVS-490

The HVS-490 and HVS-100 video switcher units will be part of the display. The HVS-490 offers 4K/UHD and 3G capabilities and is able to support 40 inputs/18 outputs, 36 inputs/20 outputs or 32 inputs/22 outputs with the use of optional input and output expansion cards; in 4K/UHD it allows 10 inputs/six outputs, nine inputs/six outputs or eight inputs/seven outputs. It also has 16 channels of 2.5 DVE as standard and can be optionally expanded to a max of 32 channels.

The HVS-100 portable video switcher features mixed HD/SD input, a built-in web server, clip memory, frame synchronizing, re-sizing engine, 2.5D wipe effects, DVE, Chroma keyer and DSK.

The ClassX graphics suite is also slated to be shown. Customers can now integrate ClassX real-time broadcast graphics with For-A video switchers. For-A also has plans for a booth display featuring ClassX software systems integrated with broadcast news ticker system Super Ticker from Bannister Lake.

For-A’s multi-channel/multi-function signal processor FA-505 is also getting a spotlight at the show. It supports 3G-SDI and HD/SD-SDI input/output as standard, provides up/down/cross-conversion on each input, and allows 1080i to 720p, or 720p to 1080i conversion. It also provides audio signal processing capabilities with delay adjustment and remapping functions, plus a sampling rate converter.

In addition, For-A plans to show its Odyssey Insight multi-channel video server. The Insight video server supports a wide range of wrappers and codecs and can be used for media contribution and video playout tasks.

For-A will be located at booth N224 during NAB Show New York.