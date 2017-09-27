NAB Show NY: Camplex to Showcase Extender Transmission System
NEW YORK—Camplex will introduce the CMX-12GSDI-TR broadcast-quality converter/extender as part of its line of SMPTE infrastructure products for live broadcasting. The extender meets SMPTE ST 2082-1 and ST 2082-2 standards and is immune to RP-198 interference.
The CMX-12GSDI-TR SFP-based transmission system provides instant fiber connectivity and sends 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up to 6.2 miles over single-mode fiber with embedded audio. Designed for professional broadcast use in video production and editing, this converter/extender features automatic equalizing and reclocking as well as an SDI loop out.
Camplex will be on the exhibit floor in booth N1058.
