NAB Show NY: Camplex to Showcase Extender Transmission System

NEW YORK—Camplex will introduce the CMX-12GSDI-TR broadcast-quality converter/extender as part of its line of SMPTE infrastructure products for live broadcasting. The extender meets SMPTE ST 2082-1 and ST 2082-2 standards and is immune to RP-198 interference.

The CMX-12GSDI-TR SFP-based transmission system provides instant fiber connectivity and sends 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up to 6.2 miles over single-mode fiber with embedded audio. Designed for professional broadcast use in video production and editing, this converter/extender features automatic equalizing and reclocking as well as an SDI loop out.

