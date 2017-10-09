NAB Show NY: Black Box to Showcase KVM Solutions

NEW YORK—Black Box will address key trends and broadcast industry challenges with high-performance KVM, video walls and other solutions. The company will also have two demo stations to give attendees a first-hand look at the benefits of high-performance KVM and virtualization.

Boxilla

At Demo Station 1 for live and post production, viewers will see scalable, enterprise-class KVM solutions that provide instant access and real-time control. These offerings are designed for greater flexibility toaccess systems from any location, scalability, efficiency and speed. Attendees will also learn how they can access 4K resolution, 10-bit color and other equipment for post-production purposes.

At Demo Station 2 for virtualization, Black Box will feature its Boxilla. This enterprise-level KVM and AV/IT system manager offers a comprehensive and centralized command center for managing, deploying and accessing high-performance KVM virtual and physical devices for IP and cloud-based workflows. According to the company, the latest release of Boxilla enables DKM systems to grow beyond private networks to seamlessly connect across IP networks to access physical and virtual servers in the same way they access servers directly connected to DKM today.

Black Box will exhibit in booth N143.