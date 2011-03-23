NAB Product Preview: Routers and Switchers



The newest spate of production and routing switchers are incorporating a host of innovative new options. In the production and production control area, technologies are offering 2D/3D wipe effects as well as automated preparation of content for the Web. In the routing space, attendees can expect to see an increase in programmable hardware, as well as a greater number of subcompact routing options.



PRODUCTION



Analog Way will show off the DI-VENTIX II multilayer high-res mixer and switcher, the EIKOS switcher and EIKOS LE switcher. Also new this year will be the OPS300 and 200 seamless switchers.



In the production arena, Atlona will show off the AT-LINE-PRO4, a 10-input video scaler/switcher that allows four HDMI/DVI, three VGA, one component, one S-Video and one composite video input to be scaled and switched to a single HDMI output. The company will also show the AT-DRC444 multi-input presentation switcher.



Blackmagic Design will be at the show to highlight the ATEM production switcher, which it acquired from EchoLab last year. ATEM is available in both 1 M/E and 2 M/E versions and features 10-bit digital functionality.



BHV Broadcast’s Callisto Micro SDI mixer now has an additional composite input and other enhancements, including remote control and broadside bus switching.



Broadcast Pix will introduce Granite 2000, a new addition to its Granite live production systems line, featuring a new side 1 M/E control panel. Also new is an enhanced Granite 5000 control panel, which adds dedicated Fluent Macros buttons, control of all aux outputs and key priority controls for each M/E, as well as additional capabilities for the new bank of Fluent Macros controls.



Datavideo comes to NAB with its SE-3000 video switcher, a 16-input HD/SD production switcher with touchscreen, dual multiview outputs and full-size keyboard. The company will also show the HS-2000 mobile studio, which is based on the SE-2000 switcher, and includes a four-channel audio mixer.



Evertz will introduce Overture RT Live, a “channel in a box” that includes an HD/SD multi-input switching device, internal H.264/MPEG-2 video playout server, advance branding capabilities and DVE effects.



Several SD/HD switchers will be in the For-A booth, including the HVS-350HS, a 1.5 M/E model in the HVS-300 line of portable video switchers. Features include mixed HD/SD input, frame synchronization, 2D and 3D wipe effects, and DVE, as well as a new interface to control the Abekas Mira Production Server.





For-A HVS-350HS



Grass Valley Kayenne

New features for the Grass Valley Kayenne video production center include an increase in the on-board video clip storage capacity and the ability to create multi-layered, on-screen effects. New Kayenne v2.0 software introduces a ClipStore option.



Debuting at NAB is the Avita production control system from Hi Tech Systems. This live, expandable production system can capture, edit and play out media from multiple sources.



NewTek will showcase the TriCaster TCXD850 CS, which features back-lit buttons, twist knobs, a premium T-bar and three-axis joystick, as well as Virtual Input Rows that allow users to create complex switcher effects and assign them as switcher channels.





NewTek Tricaster TCXD850 CS



Panasonic AV-HS45N multiformat switcher

Panasonic’s switcher and mixer lineup will include everything from its subcompact switcher, the AW-HS50, to new feature releases within larger switcher solutions, such as new software for its AV-HS450N switcher that allows it to handle 3D productions.



Roland Systems Group will show the VR-5, an “all-in-one” solution designed to simplify production, recording and streaming of any live event. It incorporates a video switcher, audio mixer, video playback, recorder, preview monitors and output for Web streaming. The Roland V-1600HD is a live video switcher that features a built-in preview monitor, 16 inputs that provide connectivity to HD/SD-SDI, DVI-D/HDMI, RGB, component, S-Video, and composite formats, and 14 mixing channels.





Snell Kahuna 360Ross Video will showcase new features to its Vision Series high-end production switcher, including the introduction of internal multiviewers. Attendees will get a sneak peak at v10 of the Ross OverDrive automated production control system, which includes automated content preparation for the Web, along with enhanced CG timing controls and GlobalView personality settings. Ross will also feature a new compact switcher, the CrossOver Solo, a 1MLE production switcher.



Snell will showcase the Kahuna 360 production switcher, which offers up to six M/Es and seven keyers per M/E, as well as a 3D DVE package. The company’s Make M/E technology allows the operator to leverage available mixer power and create a tailor-made M/E—selecting inputs, keyers, stores, DVE, and outputs—for a specific output requirement. The Source Safe for Kahuna 360 will also be on display, a technology that automatically senses a signal on an input and sets up the correct processing for that signal without the need for operator intervention. Also new is the Galaxy Event List, which enables automation of certain tasks.



Sony will highlight its MVS-8000X production switcher, now with enhanced 3D functionality



ROUTING OPTIONS



Broadcast Devices will show off its matrix switcher, the GPM-300, a single-RU scalable switcher.



Burst Electronics will feature four and eight-input digital switchers, as well as the VS8x8 Crosspoint Matrix switcher.



Gefen will be on hand with the newest matrix switching system in the GefenPRO line. Options on display include the 16x16 DVI Matrix, 8x8 Dual Link DVI Matrix, 10x4 Dual Link DVI Matrix and 16x16 3G SDI Matrix.





Harris MagellenHarris Corp. will showcase its Magellan family of router control panels, which are available as a series of 10 programmable hardware panel types in both 1 and 2RU versions.



Logitek plans to show its lineup of routers, including the JetStream Mini audio router.



The Nvision routing systems from Miranda will be on display, including the Nvision Compact CQX HD/SD router, as well as the company’s range of compact and enterprise class routers.



Multidyne will be arriving at the show with several new products to showcase, including its line of routing systems. These include the DAS-1000 10x1 series digital video and AES/EBU audio routing switcher.



Routing options from Nevion include the VikingX Sublime series of compact routers which feature Ethernet control, 3 Gbps single link support for 1080p HDTV and low power consumption.



PESA is planning to introduce a pair of new routers. One of these is the Cougar 3, a compact 2RU package that provides 32x32 digital video for SD/HD/3G and the option of 64x64 mono stereo or 32x32 AES audio. The other new arrival is the Jaguar 3, a compact 4RU version that provides an option of 128x128 mono stereo or 64x64 AES Audio. Both include BNC or 6-pin pluggable connections for audio, as well as a local pushbutton panel system control module, and network-based software.



Ross will be debuting their NK Series of routing systems, which will be available in sizes ranging from 16x4 1RU routers to 320x320 19RU utility routers. The NK Series are fully modular and redundant facility routers with a variety of levels and matrix types including 3G, HD and SD SDI, balanced and unbalanced AES/EBU digital audio, analog video, stereo analog audio and RS-422 data/machine control.





Ross Video Crossover Solo



Utah 400 MC 400

Sierra Video will be at NAB with the Shasta 3232HD, a 3G HD-SDI routing switcher with 32x32 HD-SDI video capability, AES and analog audio options, front-panel push-button control, and RS-232/422 and IP control.



Thinklogical will showcase its routing systems, which include the HDX576 modular router and matrix switch.



Utah Scientific will be introducing a new family of I/O boards that can enable embedded signal processing (ESP) functionality within multirate Utah-0400 Series 2 routers. Visitors to the Utah booth should also look for the another new feature in the Utah-400 series—the Utah-400/MV. This is an integrated multiviewer option that does not require the use of dedicated router ports for monitoring. The Utah-100 compact routers also have several new additions, including monitor switchers and 32x32 routers for all signal formats. Utah will also demonstrate new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities for its MC-4000 high-end master control switcher, the MCP-400 control panel option for its line of master control processors, and the new MC-412 master control processor card for Utah 400 Series 2 routers. Utah will also launch U-Con configuration software and R-Man management software at the show.



