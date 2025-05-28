Utah Scientific Unveils Integrated SDI-IP Gateway Router Configuration for UTAH-400

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific has introduced a new UTAH-400 Series 2 gateway router configuration that addresses the complexities of setting up an IP core workflow.

The configuration is aimed at facilities requiring hybrid SDI-IP functionality as they transition to SMPTE ST 2110. It consists of a UTAH-400 gateway device and a Serial Digital Interface (SDI) backup in one chassis. Available in multiple frame sizes and configurations, ranging from 72 x 72 to 1056 x 1056, the solution has a 10-year hardware warranty, the company said.

One configuration, for example, is a UTAH-400 gateway router equipped with six Utah Scientific PassThrough cards and six standard input and/or output cards in a 72-frame configuration, which offers up to 72 SDI-to-2110 conversions or 72 2110-to-SDI conversions. In this instance, this capability is available a 72 x 72 SDI router, eliminating the need for multiple separate devices, Utah Scientific said.

Whether switching 2110 or SDI, the new configuration operates like a router, making 2110 routing as easy as SDI. It is configured to operate as either a core router in a SMPTE ST 2110/SDI hybrid solution or as a gateway and an edge device in an ST 2110 core. In the ST 2110 core, it serves as a bridge between SDI and 2110, also providing a traditional SDI router as a backup in case of emergencies, the company said.

The configuration ensures the system will continue to function if there is an interruption to the 2110 core, such as the switch control system crashing. The gateway router can work with other vendors’ SDI-to-2110 gateways or on its own, Utah Scientific said.

“We have seen and been involved with multiple 2110/SDI hybrid workflows,” Utah Scientific CEO Brett Benson said. “They all require gateway devices, and they all require some kind of emergency backup, ideally with control independent of the IP fabric. Why not have both in one product that also includes a 10-year hardware warranty?

“Whether a user is planning to keep SDI workflows or move to ‘all IP,’ the gateway router will provide conversion and peace of mind,” Benson continued. “Wherever they are in the transition to 2110, the gateway router fits. Plus, not only will it be there when users launch their 2110 systems, it will still be under warranty when it’s time to upgrade.”

More information is available on the company’s website.