MNA to Participate in IP Showcase at IBC 2017

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Media Network Alliance, like it did at the 2017 NAB Show, will be a key participant in the IP Showcase planned during IBC 2017. Together with AES, AIMS, AMWA, EBU, IABM, SMPTE and VSF, MNA is an official partner of the IP Showcase.

MNA will look to highlight the role of AES67 in defining the audio element of the new SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for real-time media transport over IP. Fourteen MNA members will be on hand at the showcase to demonstrate IP interoperability based on the SMPTE ST 2110 standards and AMWA NMOS specifications. The MNA members participating in the IP Showcase include, Artel Video Systems, Calrec Audio, Coveloz Technologies, Digigram, Focusrite Audio Engineering, Lawo AG, Merging Technologies, Riedel Communications, Solid State Logic, Harman International, the Telos Alliance, Ward-Beck Systems, Wheatstone Corporation and Yamaha Commercial Audio.

Also as part of the IP Showcase, a number of MNA members will take part in expert sessions that seek to explain and explore the business, technical and creative benefits of IP workflows.

In addition, 22 MNA members will be located throughout the IBC Show floor exhibiting some of their latest AES67 products.

The IP Showcase will take place in room E.106 during IBC 2017.