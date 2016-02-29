Media Links Debuting IP-based Content Transport Solution at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Media Links will debut products that revolutionize connectivity and content distribution within broadcast facilities and studios, and outside transport networks, remote productions and distance venues. By eliminating boundaries between local area networks (LANs) and wide area networks (WANs), the result is an integrated content transport network—or studio without limits—where all content can be controlled as if it were local.

The new products include the Cool Fire IP gateway, Net Gazer network management system, MX 4090 COTS-based IP video router, and MDP 3010 IP to J2K decoder.

The Cool Fire IP gateway enables the 3G, HD/SD-SDI, 4K and 8K standards to be encoded into an IP data stream using ultra low latency compression. It supports up to 64 video interfaces in a 3RU chassis with optional redundant power supplies and controllers, and incorporates SMPTE 2022-5/6/7 industry standards along with IEEE 1588 Precision Timing Protocol and simultaneous SDI/RTP delivery. Concurrent contribution (SMPTE 2022-6 w/PTP timing) and confidence (J2K TR-01) video feeds are also available to increase operational flexibility.

Net Gazer is a comprehensive software platform that provides monitoring and management—and graphically rich topology maps for intuitively displaying network elements—across LANs and WANs. With integrated Software Defined Networking and Media Defined Networking, Net Gazer optimizes performance of high bandwidth multimedia services, scaling from single studio to enterprise and global networks.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Media Links will be in booth SU4721. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.