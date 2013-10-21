Media Institute Recognizes NAB’s Gordon Smith, Josh Sapan of AMC Networks

ARLINGTON, VA.— The Media Institute will honor Sen. Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, and Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks, at its Friends and Benefactors Awards Banquet Oct. 22 at Washington's Fairmont Hotel.



Senator Smith will receive the American Horizon Award, and Sapan will receive the Freedom of Speech Award, as part of the organization's celebration of the ninth annual Free Speech Week, Oct. 21-27. The master of ceremonies will be communications attorney and former FCC chairman Richard E. Wiley.



Smith represented Oregon for two terms in the U.S. Senate before joining the NAB in 2009. In the Senate, he served on the commerce, science and transportation Committee, which oversees telecommunications issues. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) will present the American Horizon Award to Smith.



Sapan sets strategy and is responsible for the overall management of AMC Networks Inc., which owns and operates entertainment brands AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC Films. C-SPAN founder and executive chairman Brian Lamb will present the Freedom of Speech Award to Sapan.



First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams will offer introductory remarks saluting free speech, and FCC Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn will deliver the keynote.