Opera Star Denyce Graves-Montgmery to Get NABF’s Leadership Award

WASHINGTON— The National Association of Broadcasters said opera star Denyce Graves-Montgomery will be honored with the NAB Leadership Foundation 2025 Service to America Leadership Award for her philanthropy and her dedication to supporting the next generation of vocal artists and musicians.

The foundation will present her with the award June 10 at the Celebration of Service to America Awards Ceremony at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The awards are part of the NAB Foundation’s mission of recognizing the vital role that local TV and radio stations play in communities across the country. Also honored is a Corporate Leadership Award recipient, an individual or organization found to have made significant contributions to the public good, NABF said.

“Through her extraordinary talent and commitment to uplifting voices and mentoring emerging artists, Denyce Graves-Montgomery is opening doors for so many vocal artists across the country,” NABLF President Michelle Duke said. “Her tremendous work embodies the spirit of this award, and we look forward to honoring her at the Celebration of Service to America Awards.”

Graves-Montgomery is an Emmy- and Grammy-award winning artist, educator and stage director with an extensive discography that has landed her prominent appearances and performances around the world, according to NABF.

She also established the Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF), whose mission is to cultivate and elevate exceptionally gifted singers from all background while providing the mentorship and resources needed to reach their full potential, NABF said.

The DFG’s flagship initiative is the Shared Voices Program, which creates partnerships between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and top music conservatories. It also supports the Hidden Voices Initiative, which seeks to honor and bring to light the contributions of overlooked musicians, composers and educators of color in U.S. history through extensive research, educational outreach and the creation of new artistic works to celebrate the legacies of these individuals.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Graves-Montgomery has forged strategic partnerships with major institutions including the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian Institution, the Metropolitan Opera and the Library of Congress. In recognition of her pioneering efforts, DGF received a grant from the Ford Foundation to support its mission to build a more inclusive future for classical music, NABF said.

For more on the NAB Leadership Foundation, visit nabfoundation.org.