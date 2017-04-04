Matrox Streaming, Recording and Captioning Tech a Go at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Matrox booth at the 2017 NAB Show will highlight the Monarch HDX dual-channel broadcast streaming and recording appliance, which enables closed captioning integration while streaming and/or recording.

Monarch HDX

The Monarch HDX retrieves closed-captioning data from the SDI VANC, and then streams this caption-enhanced H.264 media to video hosting platforms, including YouTube Live and Ustream, media servers like Wowza, or content delivery networks (CDNs). When MOV/MP4 files are recorded with Monarch HDX, the captions are preserved, and can be used in video on demand (VOD) or archiving workflows.

The Matrox Maevex 6150 quad encoder, which captures, encodes and records up to four 4K inputs, enables streaming and/or recording of four or more channels simultaneously at high quality and low bit rates. It also works with multiple protocols—including RTP, RTMP, RTSP, MPEG2.TS—and can be programmed and controlled using Matrox PowerStream Plus software, as well as custom applications incorporating the PowerStream Plus API, or started/stopped directly on the device itself.

Matrox will also show the Monarch HD, which takes an HDMI input from a source, such as a camera, and generates an encoded stream that’s compliant with IP protocols (RTSP or RTMP) for webcast. While encoding video at bitrates suitable for live streaming, it simultaneously records a high-quality file (MP4 or MOV) to an SD card, USB drive, or network-mapped drive for post event editing.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Matrox will be in boothSL6316. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.