Matrox Showcasing Dual-channel Streaming Appliance at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Matrox Video will showcase the Matrox Monarch HDX dual-channel H.264 encoding appliance, which generates two H.264-encoded video streams at bit-rates from 200Kbps to 30Mbps. It provides redundancy or streams and/or records at individual settings.

Monarch

The encoders use RTMP or RTSP protocol to deliver live streams to local or cloud-based media servers. For recording, the encoders write MP4 or MOV files to local USB drives, SD cards or network-mapped drives for post-event editing or archive. An additional, dedicated H.264 encoder provides remote preview of the input, including 3G-SDI or HDMI devices, such as cameras or switchers.

Matrox will also showcase the VS4 Recorder Pro multi-camera recording app, which frame-accurately captures up to four video and audio inputs for editing and archive. Designed for Matrox VS4 quad HD capture cards, the VS4 Recorder Pro provides H.264 in either MOV or MP4 wrappers, among other formats. VS4-based systems can be used with Telestream’s Wirecast for Windows for live, multi-camera production and streaming.

Matrox also plans to display the Matrox DSX developer products, which combine multi-channel SD/HD/4K I/O cards—including the new X.mio3 and DSX LE4 families and H.264 encoding cards—with Windows and Linux SDKs and other powerful tools for use by OEMs and other developers.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Matrox Video will be in booth SL6317. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.