Marquis’ to Show Storage and Editing Systems at CCW

PANGBOURNE, ENGLAND—Marquis Broadcast has announced it will bring a pair of its workflow products to CCW in New York, the Project Parking version 4 and Edit Bridge.

Project Parking version 4 is an archive and retrieve system that has been developed to become a complete Avid storage management system. The unit monitors how media storage is used, regularly reports usage, shows usage over time, in addition to archiving projects and executing analysis in the background.

The Edit Bridge is Marquis’ new integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Avid Interplay. The system allows users to edit Interplay content directly in Adobe Premiere Pro or After Effects. Users can also view thumbnails, find media and select for editing.

To see these products, visit Marquis at booth 1013. CCW 2015 takes place from Nov. 11-12 in New York.