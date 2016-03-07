Junger to Promote Smart Audio at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Junger Audio will promote its Smart Audio technology, which automates the process of conditioning live sound to meet regulatory and viewer expectations. While high-quality audio can be effectively controlled in today’s file-based environment, live broadcast does not typically allow sufficient time and resources to fix the audio quality, especially when accepting live feeds from remotes, OB trucks, field news reports and other sources.

SMART AUDIO: Fully Automated Show ARD's "Tagesschau" (Photo credit: Junger Audio)

Junger Audio’s DAP products—that deliver a Smart Audio experience—include the flagship DAP-8 TAP Edition, which ensures loudness and sonic character consistently across multiple program sources. The DAP-8 MAP Edition offers a surround monitoring audio processor; the DAP-8 Codec Edition provides a viable replacement for discontinued Dolby legacy hardware processors; and the DAP-4 VAP Edition offers a two channel voice audio processor.

Junger’s DAP audio processing tools incorporate adaptive processing algorithms, including automated leveling to pre-condition audio, and its Level Magic loudness control that adjusts audio from any source with no breathing, pumping, or distortion. DAP products also combine auto up-mix to maintain a constant surround experience, with auto EQ to ensure consistency of spectral balance and speech intelligibility.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. JungerAudiowill be in booth C2333. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.