Junger Audio to Present Digital Audio Processing Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Junger Audio will have its Smart Audio digital audio processing product line, which maintains predictable high-quality audio while promoting a more efficient, future-proof production and post production workflow.

With its intelligent, adaptive algorithms, SmartAudio enables users to produce high-quality sound with minimal manual control or intervention. This capability not only benefits broadcasting, but new services like remote production and live streaming as well. Smart Audio devices seamlessly integrate with playout automation, logging and monitoring, and other broadcast systems.

D*AP 4

Junger will also show its full range of D*AP audio processing solutions, including products for loudness control, surround monitoring, audio conditioning, metadata management, and Dolby decoding, encoding and transcoding. The company will demonstrate each processor’s capabilities via web server technologies and specific user interfaces on a computer.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Junger Audio will be in boothN4831. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.