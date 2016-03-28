Itelco to Highlight Broadband Digital Amplification at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Itelco/Elenos will highlight its latest advances in full wideband Doherty technology amplification. While the integration of this technology has been challenging for manufacturers, after its vast research, Itelco is now able to demonstrate full wideband Doherty technology amplification.

Itelco’s achievement addresses market requirements for frequency agile amplifiers, greatly increasing efficiency and saving energy. At the show, Itelco will present a video that gives insight into its groundbreaking findings in Doherty technology and full broadcast with respect to transmitter amplification.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Itelco/Elenos will be in booth N1530. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.