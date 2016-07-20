Interra to Showcase Enhanced QC/Monitoring Solutions at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—At the 2016 IBC Show, Interra Systems will introduce HEVC and 4K support for its BATON Automated file-based quality controller, the company’s QC solution for file-based SD, HD, and cloud-based workflows.

Updates to BATON 7.0 include new multilanguage checks of audio tracks for expanded support for subtitles and closed-caption files. Users can also measure and correct audio program loudness and true-peak audio levels based off of the International Telecommunication Union's Recommendation’s ITU-R BS.1770-3.

Interra Systems will also provide demos of HEVC and 4K support for other products at its booth, 7.B13. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.