Interra Systems Bringing Streaming Media QC & Monitoring to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Interra Systems plans to showcase its quality control and monitoring solutions for tackling pressing challenges—such as new standards, formats, device types and changing video production and delivery approaches—that the streaming media industry is facing at this year’s NAB Show.

Interra Systems will feature the hybrid capabilities of its next-generation BATON QC quality control (QC) solution, which combines automated and manual QC checks for a more efficient workflow. With this hybrid QC approach, operators can detect certain issues, such as lip sync, which automated QC solutions cannot detect.

There will also be the BATON+ QC and analysis solution, which allows users to define workflows representing the stages through which media content flows in their facility. Its new data analysis features allow users to effectively track trends and anomalies in media content, thereby optimizing decision-making and QC operations.

Interra Systems will also demonstrate additions to its ORION monitoring solutions, including the ORION-OTT software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of adaptive bitrate (ABR) content for multiscreen service delivery, as well as the ORION real-time, software-based content monitoring and video analysis system, which offers performance improvements in the number of services that can be monitored on a single machine and performance scaling on multi-CPU systems.

The VEGA media analysis solution for standards compliance, and interoperability of encoded streams is also set to be on hand.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Interra Systemswill be in boothSU7105. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.