Interra Systems Bring Quality Control to NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—In response to the growing amount of high-quality video content, Interra Systems is planning to feature a range of its quality control/monitoring products at the 2016 NAB Show New York. Among the products expected to be shown include the Baton automated, file-based quality control; Orion OTT ABR monitoring system; Vega media analyzers; and other products that offer HEVC, 4K and HDR support.

Interra will have the latest version of its Baton system, 7.0, that is designed for file-based SD, HD and cloud-based workflows. Baton 7.0 is said to expand on the system’s pre-existing support for language verification of subtitles and closed-caption files with new multi-language checks of audio tracks, including English, Spanish, German, French and Dutch, with Arabic, Italian, Portuguese and Swedish available later in 2016. Baton can be used to match the language in each audio track with associated metadata as well as simultaneously check multiple audio tracks in each media asset. It can also measure and correct audio program loudness and true-peak audio levels to the International Telecommunication Union’s Recommendation. Interra is also expected to display the Baton+ QC and data analysis system.

The Orion OTT and Vega media analyzers will also be part of the display at NAB Show New York. The Orion system is a software-based OTT platform for real-time monitoring of adaptive bit rate content for multiscreen service delivery. The Vega system handles media analysis for the standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams and includes recent updates for Windows 10 support, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC interlaced streams, VP9 streams, PCAP streams, Dolby AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video.

These products, as well as others that will be on display, offer support for 4K/UHD, HEVC, HDR, DPX and IMF content.

The 2016 NAB Show New York will take place from Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center. Interra Systems will be located at booth 633.