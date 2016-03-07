Imagine Offering Virtualized Integrated Channel Playout at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Imagine Communications will feature advanced support for 4K/UHD and High Dynamic Range across its networking and playout platforms. The company will also feature support for HEVC/H.265 compression in its market-leading Selenio platform, and UHD signals over IP using into-pix TICO and Sony IP Live mezzanine compression for live production.

Imagine will also showcase Versio, its integrated channel playout solution, powered by Zenium, that’s deployable as an appliance or cloud-enabled virtualized environment, and demo the Nexio Amp video server and storage solution suite with NAS-as-a-SAN functionality to easily handle SD-to-UHD content encoding and playback.

Platinum IP3 and VX routers, Selenio MCP processing products and Magellan SDN Orchestrator will also be featured, along with other future-proof signal routing and processing products that align with the Alliance for IP Media Solutions roadmap, including compatibility with SMPTE 2022, AES-67, and VSF TR-04/TR-03, promoting widespread adoption of open standards for the transport of video and audio over IP.

NAB show-goers will also see demos of Landmark ad management tools that streamline omni-platform sales and scheduling with robust analytics, open APIs for programmatic trading, unique live log capabilities, unified billing and flexible, integrated workflows for linear, digital and advanced advertising.

Also on display will be the Cloudxtream software-based, fully integrated multiscreen distribution and live ABR encoding platform that delivers solutions for live, linear, on-demand and cloud DVR services, with support for Dynamic Ad Insertion.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. ImagineCommunicationswill be in booth N2502. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com