IEEE BTS Taps 'Drone Girl' for Keynote

ARLIGNTON, VA.—The 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium has announced that it will be featuring Sally French, founder of the Drone Girl website, as one of its keynote speakers. She joins the previously announced James Snyder as a keynote.

The Drone Girl site reports on drone news and activites. French is a well regarded public speaker on drones and drone technology, having been named one of the “4 Top Women Shaping the Drone Industry” by Fortune Magazine. French will use her keynote to discuss the impact drones will make on the broadcasting industry.

The 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place from Oct. 10-12 in Arlington, Va. For more information, visit bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium.