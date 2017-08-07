2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Nabs James Snyder as Keynote

ARLINGTON, VA.—James Snyder will be traveling up from Culpepper, Va., to the Washington D.C. area to serve as a keynote speaker at the 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, per an announcement from the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society. Snyder is the senior administration for the Library of Congress’ National Audio-Visual Conservation Center and specializes in data and media archiving, preservation, production and project management.

Snyder’s responsibility at NAVCC is to administer the overall technical infrastructure for audio, video and film preservation and digitalization technologies, including long-term planning and implementation, long-term data preservation planning and implementation, technology services to the U.S. Congress and organizations on Capitol Hill, as well as serving as standards participation and technology liaison with media content producers worldwide.

The 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place from Oct. 10-12 at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington,Va.