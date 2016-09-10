IBC2016: Net Insight Launches Nimbra VA, ScheduALL Cloud
STOCKHOLM—A trio of new systems are available from Net Insight at IBC2016, ranging from the virtualized to scheduling services in the cloud.
The new Nimbra VA is a virtualized version of Net Insight’s Internet Media Transport system. As a Network Function Virtualization technology, the Nimbra VA can allow for live media contribution to any cloud environment. Providers can also automate their service deployments for a more dynamic service offering from ingest to playout with the system. Select customers can acquire the Nimbra VA now; general availability is expected in 2017.
The company is also introducing its ScheduALL Mobility Portfolio with the ScheduALL Cloud, a public cloud version of the ScheduALL system. The cloud-based version allows organizations to employ scheduling capabilities that fit their needs. It offers multiple functionality and support options and a monthly user-based pricing model.
These products and more tech will be available for demonstration at Net Insight’s IBC stand, 1.B40.
