IBC: Xytech Debuts MediaPulse Transmission and Automation Tools

AMSTERDAM—With IBC 2017 officially underway, Xytech is offering attendees a look at its new MediaPulse Transmission and Digital Order Automation features.

The MediaPulse Transmission system helps provide mobility, transmission, cloud and internationalism capabilities. It features enterprise-class operations and financial management tools designed to streamline transmission and automation functionality across multiple broadcast platforms. With the new release, users can reserve, provision and monitor specific feeds, while also simplifying the process of booking routes. Additional features include a notification engine, personalized feed dashboards and a Big Board list of feeds. The system is available as both an on-premise and cloud installation.

Xytech will also have the MediaPulse Reporting system, a new automation module that can capture an order and drive required tasks. This new Digital Order Automation module streamlines workflow processes and can integrate with third-party applications through an open adapter technology.

Both MediaPulse modules are now available and will be featured at Xytech’s booth, 6.C22, throughout IBC 2017.