IBC: Nevion Integrates Tico into Virtuoso Product Line

AMSTERDAM—Nevion, a media transport provider, is the latest manufactuer to make its products Tico-enabled. Tico, which was developed by intoPIX, is a compression technology designed to be the standard for moving live content over IP networks.

Nevion is adding Tico to its Virtuoso software-defined media node. The Virtuoso system provides real-time IP adaptation, compression, protection, monitoring, aggregation and signal processing functionality.

Virtuoso enables Tico UHD/4K encoding and decoding for transport over 10GE/IP or 3G-SDI video links, with a visually lossless 4:1 compression ratio and a low latency. It also offers multi-channel bidirectional Tico UHD/4K compression in a 1RU media server.